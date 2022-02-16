Ekiti guber: INEC publishes candidates’ particulars

In compliance with extant provisions of the law, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the Ekiti state governorship election in the INEC state and local government offices in the state.

The commission called on the general public to scrutinise the particulars submitted by the candidates and challenge anyone they found untrue in the courts.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) made the announcement, in a statement, Wednesday.

Okoye said, “the commission has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the Ekiti state governorship election in the INEC state and local government Offices in the state, in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended).

“Similarly, as provided for in section 31(4) of the Electoral Act, any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by any of the candidates in the affidavit accompanying the information or any document submitted by any of the candidates is false may file a suit at the federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT against such a person”, the IVEC Chairman added.

He harped on the need for citizens to support the commission and protect the sanctity of the electoral process.