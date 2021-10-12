Ekiti guber: Oni remains our best choice for 2022 – Atayese

Founder and financier of Dominion Mother Foundation, Erelu Atayese of Iyin Kingdom in Ekiti state, Engr. Kemisola Josephine Elebute-Halle, has urged Ekiti people and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates to the Governorship Primary Elections in the state to yield to the popular demands of the electorate by fielding the former governor of the state, Engr. Adebayo Segun Oni in the forthcoming elections.

The appeal was echoed in Abuja during the submission of Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to contest the 2022 governorship elections in Ekiti State by Engr. Segun Oni at the PDP national secretariat, Wadata House, Abuja.

Erelu Atayese stressed that Engr. Segun Oni remains the best candidate acceptable to the general public and Ekiti people and that the delegates to the primary elections should align with the demand of the populace to ensuring that Engr. Segun Oni is voted and returned as the PDP governorship flag bearer for the January, 2022 poll.

“I urge our dear delegates to go all out and feel the people’s pulse to know the candidate they are expecting our great party to give them and form their decision around it, because that is the only way PDP can return to power in Ekiti State in 2022,” Erelu stressed.

It will be recalled that Engr. Segun Oni had been welcomed to the PDP national secretariat, Wadata house amidst fanfare, pump and pageantry where he submitted his nomination form in the company of party supporters.

