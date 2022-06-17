Ekiti guber poll: CDD laments money politics, violence, others

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Election Analysis Centre (EAC), has expressed concerned about violence, money politics, and violations of incumbency powers and the possible effects of these on the credibility of the Ekiti state gubernatorial election.

Chair, CDD EAC, Professor Adele Jinadu while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday on the overview of key issues in the Pre-election period, said that the state has recorded several incidents of violence during previous elections.

He said in the build up to the election, pockets of election-related violence have been recorded in places like Ado Ekiti, Efon Alaiye, Oye, Ido/Osi and Oye Ekiti.

According to him, other observable issues, which would shape the credibility of the election include; how well INEC is able to effectively deploy technology, particularly the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), impartial security provisioning, the quality of results management, curtailing the role of money, incumbency and god fatherism in the election.

In his words “An example is the fake news which trended recently on a purported Appeal Court decision nullifying the primaries of one of the major political parties and, by extension, its candidate.

“In terms of some of the election risk factor, CDD notes that the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ( ASUU) has crippled the local economy especially in university towns in Ekiti State.

“This has created a threat in terms of the availability of idle youth being recruited for activities, which could undermine the credibility of the election. By grounding the local economy, the strike has also created the wrong incentives as voters are more likely to see the election as an opportunity for economic survival, thereby exacerbating the risk of vote buying.

“This becomes even more relevant when it is considered that Ekiti State introduced the issue of “stomach infrastructure” into the Nigerian political lexicon.

“CDD has also observed that based on history of past violence in elections in the state, the following Local Government Areas, constitute potential flash points in the election; Ado Ekiti, Efon Alaiye, Ido/Osi, and Oye,” he said.

