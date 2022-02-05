Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni abandons PDP, few days after losing governorship ticket

Few days after losing out on governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Olusegun Oni, has left the opposition party.

Oni is reportedly heading to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) where he is expected to eventually contest under its platform ahead of the gubernatorial contest in the state.

According to feelers, Oni, who is aspiring to govern the state for a second time, is apparently displeased with the outcome of the recent PDP governorship primary which left him in second place behind the flag bearer of the party, Mr. Bisi Kolawole.

Blueprint gathered on Saturday that he will officially announce his next destination in the coming days.

Oni had joined PDP from All Progressives Congress (APC) after he couldn’t realise his governorship reelection quest about three years ago.

Both PDP and APC are currently experiencing turbulence shortly after their primary elections about a week ago, a situation that has left aggrieved aspirants seeking for alternatives.