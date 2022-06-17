Ekiti guber: Yakubu tasks INEC staff on oath of neutrality

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has appealed to the staffers of the commission to uphold the code of conduct and display the usual sense of responsibility, professionalism and remain above board and firmly resist all forms of unethical behaviour.

The INEC boss urged also told his staff to always, stick strictly to the Oath of Neutrality to which they had all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in them.

Yakubu, who spoke on Thursday in message preceding the Ekiti governorship election on Saturday urged the members of INEC staff to remember that the people of Ekiti state and indeed all Nigerians would be watching closely and waiting to see if the commission would fulfil its promise made to them that only the voters would determine their next governor.

He stated that he confidently made the promise due to his strong belief in the commitment, efficiency and determination of all the staff to ensure a level playing field on Saturdays election.

The INEC boss stated that from from June 2021 when the timetablenand schedule of activities were released for the Ekiti governorship election, the commission had collectively implemented several activities and taken every step to guarantee a free, fair, credible and inclusive process to the election day.

He, however, said the Ekiti election would be historic because it will be the first governorship election to be conducted based on the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

The message read, “From June 2021 when we released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti Governorship Election, we have collectively implemented several activities and taken every step to guarantee a free, fair, credible, and inclusive process this Saturday 18th June 2022.

“This election is coming seven months after the successful conduct of the Anambra State Governorship Election in November 2021, but it will be historic because it will be the first governorship election to be conducted based on the provisions of the new Electoral Act 2022.

“At the stakeholders’ meeting held last, Tuesday, I assured the political parties, their flagbearers, and the good people of Ekiti State that the choice of who becomes the next governor of the State is entirely in the hands of the voters. I said so confidently because I strongly believe in the commitment, efficiency, and determination of all of you, our dedicated staff, to ensure a level playing field on Election Day, which is just 48 hours away.

“Let us remember that the people of Ekiti State and indeed all Nigerians will be watching us closely and waiting to see if we will fulfill our promise. They will observe the opening time of each of the 2,445 polling units in the State, the conduct of our staff, how you attend to voters and your attitude towards Persons with Disability.

“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of responsibility and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour.

“You must ensure that no political party or candidate is accorded any advantage over the other. We must also, always, stick strictly to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed and continually live up to the trust that Nigerians repose in us”.



