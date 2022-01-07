Ekiti: I prefer direct primary mode, Opeyemi Bamidele begs Buni’s CECPC

One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state and a serving Senator representing Central, Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to consider direct primary mode for the January 22nd primary election.

Senator Bamidele said such mode will afford all the part members to have a sense of belonging in electing who fly the governorship ticket of the party.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after he submitted his nomination forms Friday at the national secretariat of the APC, Bamidele, however said his request does not mean he won’t participate if the party chooses another primary election more.

He believed that consensus mode was no go area for the party.

When asked during the interview, Sen. Bamidele said: “”If you ask me as an individual, what is my preference? I would say any day, I would prefer the direct mode of primaries. Just because one, for me, it is a way of ensuring participatory democracy, which makes it possible for every card-carrying member of the party to participate in the decision-making process.

“It also helps to ensure that the most popular aspirant emerges which also gives a lot of impetus to the rank-and-file members of the party who feel proud that they were part of the decision-making process and that it was their decision that carry the day. That instantly give them the enthusiasm that is needed for them to be able to even actively participate in the general election campaign, that’s my preference. That’s my choice.

“It does not really mean that if the party chooses the indirect mode of primaries or any other one, it will not foreclose me from participating. But as an individual, that is my preference but I believe direct primaries is a way of giving power back to the people. Basically, the refusal of Mr. President to sign (Electoral Act) also is not because the President is fundamentally opposed to direct mode of primaries because of some logistics concerns.

“But the good thing about it is if you do direct primaries in an isolated election holding in Ekiti or holding in Osun which would be the only election in the country by the time is holding, I don’t think that’s a kind of logistic concern that would offset anything or cause pain for anyone. So, I really feel that the leadership of the party, will take whatever decision that is in the best interest of the party.”

On the rejected electoral bill by the President, the Senator assured that the National Assembly will rework the bill and send back to the President for his assent.

“Definitely it is an issue that needs to be addressed and on which we need to finalise. We are all agreeable to one thing in both the executive and the legislative arms of government which is the need to beqeat to our country an enduring, credible and people-centric electoral law that will help to not only stabilize and strengthen but also grow our democracy.

“So, if all these efforts are geared towards that, I’m sure there’ll be a meeting point at the end of the day. So definitely it’s an issue that will be addressed decisively once we resume back in session.”

