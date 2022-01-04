Ekiti: INEC’s rejection of our primary election notice affront on judiciary – UP

One of the deregistered political, the United Patriots (UP) has described as ‘sad and unfortunate’, the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to reject its notice of party primary for the Ekiti state governorship election scheduled for June 18, 2022.

In a statement by national chairman United Patriots (UP), Chukwudi Ezeobika Esq. on Tuesday, the party accused INEC of undermining subsisting Appeal Court judgement which ruled against deregistration of political parties.

The party said it had submitted 21 day notice of its primary elections for the Ekiti state governorship election which was rejected by INEC.

To this end, the United Patriots said it would explore all legal options available to ensure that its rights under the Nigerian Constitution were fully protected and that such abuse and affront on the judiciary by INEC curtailed.”

The statement read: “We view with serious concerns the decision by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu led-INEC to undermine the very integrity of the Nigerian judiciary and jurisdiction of our Courts to wrongly and unlawfully exclude United Patriots from the scheduled Ekiti state gubernatorial election despite the subsistence of the unanimous judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered by its President on the 10th of August, 2020 which affirmed the corporate existence of United Patriots as a duly registered Political Party in Nigeria.

“Having rejected our letter dated 4th December, 2022 sent to it today 4/1/2022 notifying it of the venue, date and time of our Party Primary for Ekiti State, INEC has once again affirmed its disdain and disregard for the Rule of Law and disobedience to subsisting Judgement of the Court of Appeal.

“We as a responsible political party shall explore all legal options open and available to us to ensure that our rights under the Nigerian Constitution are fully protected and that such abuse and affront on the Judiciary by INEC is curtailed.”

