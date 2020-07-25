Ekiti introduces ICT teaching to primary schools



The Ekiti State government, has approved new education policy that would guarantee the teaching of Information Communication and Technology “(ICT) as a course from primary cadre of education.



The state government said this move would boost ICT know-how among the citizens and expand the scope of knowledge for more opportunities in the global community.



The State Executive Council presided over by Governor Kayode Fayemi adopted the policy at its virtual meeting held in Ado Ekiti, on Friday.



A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, on Saturday, said: “The executive council approved the development of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policy in education, for both primary and secondary schools in Ekiti State.



“This is in furtherance of one of the major pillars of the Fayemi-led administration, which is the Knowledge Economy.

The Policy was approved to fulfill the quest to commence ICT education right from our basic schools in Ekiti, and to embrace a structured approach in building a robust, scalable and sustainable ICT culture.



“The need to ensure that global practices are put in place, so that teaching/leaving will deliver and produce world class products, cannot be overemphasized”, it stated.



Olumilua said the proposed policy will cover six thematic areas, which include:human capital development, infrastructure , awareness and communication, governance, financing and monitoring and evaluation.



The commissioner added that the council also constituted to further finetune the details of the policy.



He said council also approved the memorandum on the Establishment of Ekiti State Institute of Local Government Studies Bill, 2020, which is to make a Law, to provide for the establishment of the Institute of Local Government Studies, in Ilawe – Ekiti.



Olumilua stated that establishment of the institute is for students to obtain training in Local Government Studies, Vocational Studies, community development and social work, ICT, and other relevant courses.



“The council approved a memorandum on the review of Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 (Vol. 3&4). The review of the Laws is an ongoing process, to bring the five volumes of the first edition of the Laws of Ekiti State, up to date.



” The provisions of the five volumes of the Laws of Ekiti State were last reviewed in 2009, and some of the laws have become obsolete, or repealed”.



Olumilua said the laws passed by the Ekiti State House of Assembly since 2009 to date are not included in the five volumes.

