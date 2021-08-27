Ekiti lawmaker tasks Buhari on security challenges

Following the attack launched by suspected terrorists on the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna state, Tuesday, a lawmaker in Ekiti state House of Assembly, Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency declare state of emergency in the security sector.

Aribasoye, who represents Ikole constituency II at the Ekiti state House of Assembly, said it is time for government to act appropriately in order to checkmate the activities of the bandits whom he described as terrorists.

The lawmaker made the call in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, Thursday said while speaking with newsmen as he condemned the killing and abduction of the military officers during the incident.

He said: “It is time for government to declare a state of emergency on security because when you look at everything, the economy, health, education and every sector depends on security”.

The lawmaker, who lamented over the recent attack on the Army formation, noted that the institution should be treated as a sacred place and should not be allowed to be desecrated by criminals.

“Something drastic must be done immediately to arrest this ugly situation. The issue here is not All Progressives Congress (APC) or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the bandits would not say you are APC or any other political party before attacking you”.

Aribasoye also spoke on the activities of the National Assembly in the last two years, saying that it has passed 62 bills into law in order to bring democracy dividends to the people of the state.

He added that 13 private bills had been passed by the House, while he personally sponsored 4 and had since been passed and asented to by the Governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The lawmaker also used the occasion to expatiate on some of the projects he had executed for the 11 communities in his constituency. They include, sinking of boreholes and grading of local roads, among others.

The lawmaker debunked the notion that the assembly is a rubberstamp, stressing the commitment and readiness of the lawmakers to continue to serve and initiate bills that will benefit the people of the state.