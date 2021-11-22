Ekiti LG polls: Only 6 parties ‘ll participate – EKSIEC

The Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), Justice Jide Aladejana, has disclosed that six political parties would participate in the local government elections slated for July 4,2021 in the state.

Aladejana gave their names as Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressives Congress(APC), Peoples Redemption Movement(PRM), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

This indication came, as the Police Commissioner, Ekiti Command, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, warned troublemakers to steer clear of the elections, for the state to enjoy free, fair and credible polls that can meet the people’s yearnings and trigger development at the grassroots.

Aladejana spoke yesterday in Ado-Ekiti while interacting with leaders of political parties under the umbrella of the Inter- party Advisory Council (IPAC), on the SIEC’s preparedness for the coming elections.

The SIEC Chairman disclosed that the chairmanship and councilorship elections will hold across the 16 statutorily recognised local governments and the just established 19 Local Council Development Authorities (LCDA).

He said that the commission and security agencies have perfected strategies for credible elections, saying nobody will be allowed to jeopardize the government’s efforts to install constitutionally recognised leaderships in the third tier of government.

“10 out of 16 political parties that are active in Ekiti indicated interests in these elections , but only six were screened and cleared. Let me also say that the fact that only six parties will participate wont affect the outcome, we are on the side of the constitution regarding this.

“We are ready for these elections. We have tarained our Ad hoc staff and the Electoral officers in the 16 Local governments and 19 LCDAs. We need you to help us caution your followers not to disrupt the conduct of these elections”.

On the notion that conducting elections in the new LCDAs would amount to a breach of the 1999 constitution, Aladejana said: “This is not a breach. It started in Lagos State and the Federal government challenged the case up to the supreme court and the apex court said the state has powers to create LCDAs. The SIEC had taken every step needed to ensure compliance with these laws”.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Tunde Mobayo, represented by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Patrick Daaor, hinged violence during elections to unbridled quests to win elections at all costs by politicians.