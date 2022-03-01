Ekiti NSCDC raises concern over 2.7m IDPs, seeks volunteers’ intervention

The commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps

(NSCDC),Ekiti state command, Mr. Olatunde Fayemi, Tuesday expressed

worry over the country’s 2.7 million Internally Displaced Persons

(IDPs) saying the untoward development called for urgent care by

volunteered Nigerians.

Fayemi said the “outrageous, worrisome and disturbing” number of

victims made it necessary for the country to boost its capacity for

conflict resolution mechanism and fight against social ills that were

triggering crises, drug abuse and sectarian attacks.

The commandant made this known in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital

at a press conference marking the International Civil Defence

Organisation Day 2022, with the theme : “Civil Defence and Management

of Displaced Population in Face of Disaster and Crisis: Role of

Volunteers and fight against Pandemics.”

In commemoration of the celebration, Fayemi led NSCDC men and officers

round Ado-Ekiti metropolis, to offer medical services, clear

drainages, and perform traffic control, as part of their contributions

to nationhood.

Lamenting the upsurge in the number of IDP victims across the country,

Fayemi said: “Nigeria currently has an aggregate of 2.7m IDPs spread

across the Northeast, Northwest and North central.

“These are people that were displaced by Boko Haram invasion ,

bandits, kidnappers , flooding and many other natural and human

activities that were avoidable.

“All these persons need the resources of volunteers to take care of

them as government alone cannot solve it. We are all worried at this

high number of refugees and we have to do more to prevent further

escalation.”

On the recurrent fire incidences in IDPs camps, Fayemi said they were

not intentional and that the federal government is fortifying the

Federal Fire Services and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

to curtail such occurrences.

Speaking on the world’s politics, Fayemi said the raging

Russian-Ukraine war, had displaced thousands of people, killed many

and destroyed infrastructures in the Eastern Europe, with echo of

third world war resonating as NATO and world powers joined the fray.

Fayemi said the warring countries must embrace conflict resolution

mechanism to avert the escalation of the local problems being

encountered by other countries through displacement of their citizens.

The commandant stated that the kind of volunteerism needed by IDPs is

that of social services, care and donations, that can give them the

best of care and protection as legitimate citizens.

“NSCDC started as volunteer organisation before we were regularised in

2003 through the Act of National Assembly.

“Giving care to the IDPs requires all of us coming together with good

sacrificial spirit to take care of them properly. The public must make

more impacts and commitments in their services to humanity.”