Ekiti NSCDC raises concern over 2.7m IDPs, seeks volunteers’ intervention

The commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps
(NSCDC),Ekiti state command, Mr. Olatunde Fayemi, Tuesday expressed
worry over the country’s 2.7 million Internally Displaced Persons
(IDPs) saying the untoward development called for urgent care by
volunteered Nigerians.
Fayemi said the “outrageous, worrisome and disturbing” number of
victims made it necessary for the country to boost its capacity for
conflict resolution mechanism and fight against social ills that were
triggering crises, drug abuse and sectarian attacks.
The commandant made this known in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital
at a press conference marking the International Civil Defence
Organisation Day 2022, with the theme : “Civil Defence and Management
of Displaced Population in Face of Disaster and Crisis: Role of
Volunteers and fight against Pandemics.”
In commemoration of the celebration, Fayemi led NSCDC men and officers
round Ado-Ekiti metropolis, to offer medical services, clear
drainages, and perform traffic control, as part of their contributions
to nationhood.
Lamenting the upsurge in the number of IDP victims across the country,
Fayemi said: “Nigeria currently has an aggregate of 2.7m IDPs spread
across the Northeast, Northwest and North central.
“These are people that were displaced by Boko Haram invasion ,
bandits, kidnappers , flooding and many other natural and human
activities that were avoidable.
“All these persons need the resources of volunteers to take care of
them as government alone cannot solve it. We are all worried at this
high number of refugees and we have to do more to prevent further
escalation.”
On the recurrent fire incidences in IDPs camps, Fayemi said they were
not intentional and that the federal government is fortifying the
Federal Fire Services and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
to curtail such occurrences.
Speaking on the world’s politics, Fayemi said the raging
Russian-Ukraine war, had displaced thousands of people, killed many
and destroyed infrastructures in the Eastern Europe, with echo of
third world war resonating as NATO and world powers joined the fray.
Fayemi said the warring countries must embrace conflict resolution
mechanism to avert the escalation of the local problems being
encountered by other countries through displacement of their citizens.
The commandant stated that the kind of volunteerism needed by IDPs is
that of social services, care and donations, that can give them the
best of care and protection as legitimate citizens.
“NSCDC started as volunteer organisation before we were regularised in
2003 through the Act of National Assembly.
“Giving care to the IDPs requires all of us coming together with good
sacrificial spirit to take care of them properly. The public must make
more impacts and commitments in their services to humanity.”