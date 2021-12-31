Ekiti: Omuo subjects hail Oba Adejuwon on 30th coronation anniversary

The people of Omuo Ekiti have described Olomuo of Omuo, Oba Dr Noah Adejuwon Omonigbehin as the best thing to happen to them.

The subjects made the remark during the 30th coronation anniversary of His Royal Majesty, the Okinbaloye II and the Olomuo of Omuo Kingdom in Ekiti state held in Omuo Ekiti.

The event witnessed the conferment of different categories of awards on distinguished individuals who have distinguished themselves in their various fields of endeavours and launching of N100 million palace pavilion fund.

While delivering his speech at the occasion, the chairman of the planning committee, Bldr. Solomon Ogunbusola thanked the Olomuo-in-council for being a peace-builder in his three decades of reign, thanking the monarch for making him chairman of the planning committee.

He urged the good people of Omuo-Ekiti to work towards the daily routines and mobilize the people and inviting government for provision of infrastructure and overall improvement of social life in Omuo-Ekiti.

In his welcome speech, the Olomuo of Omuo Kingdom, Oba Noah Adejuwon, tasked Ekiti state government to provide water to the town, make electricity available and ensure that tertiary institutions are cited in the town with a view to promoting rapid development of the town.

The monarch also tasked the state government and the people on insecurity, particularly kidnapping, just as he commended the people of Ekiti for making the day a success.

At the occasion to receive the chieftaincy title awards of Omoluwabi of Omuo-Ekiti was Chief Engr. Haim Halle, the Otunba Atayese of Iyin Kingdom and Erelu Atayese of Iyin Kingdom, Chief Mrs. Josephine Kemisola Elebute-Halle as Yeye Omoluwabi of Omuo-Ekiti.

Present at the occasion was the senator representing Ekiti East, Biodun Olujimi, the governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, ably represented by a Special Adviser, Evang Foluso Daramola among others.

