Ekiti, Osun: INEC launches application portal for ad-hoc staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has launched an online portal for interested and eligible citizens to apply as ad-hoc staff for Ekiti and Osun governorship elections billed for June 18 and July 16 respectively.

The portal, with the link, http://pres.inecnigeria.org, was expected go live on Monday at 12:00am, and close on Sunday April 24 at 12:00 midnight.

INEC on its website said interested qualified persons were expected to log into the portal, fill and complete the application form online for consideration as Ad-hoc staff in the election.

The commission said it welcomed applications for all categories of Ad-hoc staff except collation officers.

Some of the available positions on INEC website are: Supervisory Presiding Officer (SPO), Registration Area Center (RAC), Manager Presiding Officer (PO), Assistant Presiding Officer (APO), and Registration Area Technical Support (RATECH) with requisite eligibility criteria.

All Applicants are to visit the Eligibility Page, where they will review the qualification/criteria necessary for any election staff position of interest.

Applicants who have previously applied online for any ad-hoc position prior to this election are to click on the “login” button, while fresh applicants who have not applied online for an ad-hoc position prior to this election were advised to click on the “Register” button.