Ekiti: Oyebanji calls for review of constitution in Nigeria 

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has spoken on the need for Nigeria to return to the 1963 Constitution in order to ensure true federalism and guarantee peaceful co-existence among the various tiers of government in the country.

Oyebanji faulted federalism as being practiced presently in Nigeria and said restructuring is a call for a more perfect union that is just, fair, equitable and functional.

Speaking weekend at a book launch in Akure, Ondo state capital, he said it is a holistic surgery for the healthy living of the country for a more effective, balanced, prosperous and peaceful nation that guarantees happiness for all.

In his paper, titled, “Reawakening the Restructuring Debate: Setting a National Rebirth Agenda,” delivered during the book presentation, titled, “Aketi: The courage to lead in trying times,” written in honour of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the Ekiti governor lambasted those who mouthed federalism when seeking office, only to abandon the agitation once they get to office.

Oyebanji, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Abibat Omolara Adubiaro, said, “the word ‘restructuring’ has been long belaboured to the point of cliché in our sociopolitical lexicon as a nation.”

He said the clamour for ‘restructuring’ or return to ‘pure’ federalism has permanently been in public domain for over thirty years, even though agitation for it could date even longer.

He however, said in order to achieve true federalism; a return to the 1963 Republican Constitution before it was truncated by General Agunyi Ironsi’s regime would ensure that all the federating units live harmoniously in a country sharply divided by tribe, religion and politics.

He said: “For me however, the call for restructuring is the call for a more perfect union that is just, fair, equitable and functional. I see restructuring as a holistic surgery for the healthy living of our country for a more effective, balanced, prosperous and peaceful nation that guarantees happiness for all.

“Even though it has been argued in some quarters that there is nothing like ‘true’ federalism and that the call for true federalism was a theoretical construct, I hold a contrary view.”



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

