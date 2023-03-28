Ekiti: Oyebanji names Adetunbi economic adviser

Ekiti state governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as Chief Economic Adviser to his government.

In a statement by Yinka Oyebode, the Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Oyebanji made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, said the appointment of the two-term Senator, representing Ekiti North Senatorial district, takes immediate effect.

The governor in the statement also said that Senator Adetunmbi, will not draw any salary from the state government as he has voluntarily opted to serve the state free of charge.

Senator Adetunbi is currently serving at the National Assembly as his tenure lapses in June this year.

Born on August 22, 1955, Senator Adetunmbi holds a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Agricultural Economics with extensive work experience in project financing, financial management, marketing and international development consulting.

He had stints with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Cadbury, USAID and DFID before his election as a Senator in 2011.

