Ekiti PDP caucus resolves leadership tussle, affirms Fayose as party leader

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ekiti State chapter has been finally laid to rest the crises that had rocked the party over leadership tussle.

The state caucus of the party yesterday reaffirmed former Governor Ayodele Fayose as the leader of the party and declared that the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led Exco remains the only recognized exco of the party in the state.

The Caucus meeting was called following controversies over a meeting held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 in which the Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi was pronounced as leader of the party and a call was made for the dissolution of the State Exco.

Interestingly, former Secretary of the party, Dr. TKO Aluko, who was the arrowhead of the controversial meeting, was at yesterday’s meeting.

The meeting was also attended by former Deputy Governor and governorship candidate in the July 14 election, Prof. Kolapo Olusola; his running mate, Alhaji Kazeem Deji Ogunsakin; former Speaker, Hon. Kola Oluwawole; the State Chairman, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase and other members of the state exco.

Apart from Senator Olujimi, the six PDP National Assembly members from Ekiti State attended the meeting. They were the Senator representing Ekiti North, Duro Faseyi, as well as House of Representatives members, Kehinde Agboola (Ekiti North I), Thaddeus Aina (Ekiti North II), Ayo Oladimeji (Ekiti Central I), Segun Adekola (Ekiti South I) and Akin Awodumila (Ekiti South II).

Three former state chairmen of the party, who attended the meeting, were: Chief J. A. Ademuagun, Chief Bola Olu-Ojo and Chief Idowu Faleye while two Board of Trustees (BOT) members; Chief Bisi Kolawole and Hon. Tunji Akinyele were also present.

In the communique signed by Prof Olusola, Senator Faseyi, Hon. Kehinde Agboola, Chief Ademuwagun and Hon. Akinyele, the party declared total support for the presidential candidacy of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying that “members and supporters of the party in Ekiti State will work assiduously to win the 2019 general elections, most especially the presidential poll.”

The meeting, which laid to rest the status of Dr. TKO Aluko in the party, declared him as a bona fide member of the party in the State, and also directed that all members of the party that defected to other parties for one reason or the other and are willing to return to the party should be embraced and accorded their due recognition.

The meeting set up two committees to look into the party account and secretariat as well as House of Assembly matters. Hon. Oladimeji was appointed to chair the committee on party account and secretariat with Dr. TKO Aluko, Mrs Titi Owoseni and Chief Bola Olu-Ojo as members while Hon. Dare Omotosho will serve as Secretary.

The committee to look into the House of Assembly matters is chaired by the Prof. Olusola with Chief Bisi Kolawole as secretary. Other members are Senator Biodun Olujimi, Chief Dipo Anisulowo, Chief Idowu Odeyemi, Hon. Michael Ayodele, Senator Duro Faseyi, Hon. Kehinde Agboola and Hon. (Mrs) Abeni Olayinka. It said the party members in the State House of Assembly must henceforth consult with the committee chairman before taking any further decisions.

The state caucus called on all the party members and supporters to remain steadfast, stressing that the party was sure of victory at the ongoing Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

