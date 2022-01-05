Ekiti: PDP fixes governorship primary for January 26

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the adjustment of timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s primary ahead of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

The party in a statement by it National Organizing Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, Wednesday explained that “Under the adjusted schedule, the ward congress to elect 3-man ad hoc ward delegates earlier slated for Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, 2022 has been shifted to Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Continuing, the statement read: “Consequently, the local government congress to elect one (1) national delegate per local government as well as person living with disability, earlier scheduled for January 15, 2022 has been shifted to Saturday, January 22, 2022.

“The state congress to elect the governorship candidate (candidate nomination) earlier scheduled for Friday, January 28, 2022 is now slated to hold on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

“All governorship aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and members of our Party in Ekiti state are by this guided accordingly”.

The PDP’s decision is coming few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) pasted the notice for the off-cycle election in its office in the state.

A three-man ad hoc delegate is expected to be elected at the ward level before the local and state government congresses where members will elect the party candidate.

Before the deadline for Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms expired last September, nine females and eight males had shown interest in the race.

Some of the female aspirants are the former Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi; Olumide Ojo, Olukemi Olubunmi, Adekemi Adewunmi, Modupe Asaolu, Deborah Alo and Titilayo Akerele.

Other aspirants who picked the forms include the immediate past deputy governor and the 2018 PDP governorship candidate, Olusola Eleka; former Governor Segun Oni; Kayode Adaramodu and Bisi Kolawole.

