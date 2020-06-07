Ekiti police arrest fake corps member, soldiers

The Ekiti police command has announced the arrest of a fake Corp member and other criminal elements for series of offences, ranging from burglary, cultism and assault on police officers.

Te police command stated that one , Abdusalam Olalekan, was arrested for allegedly stealing uniform belonging to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) to pose as a corps member in the state .

Abdusalam, who was arrested May 10, 2020, by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) during a patrol along Atikankan Area of Ado-Ekiti, had confessed to be a fake NYSC member.

A statement in Ado Ekiti Sunday by the Command’s Police Commissioner , Mr. Asuquo Amba, stated that Abdusalam had allegedly confessed to have burgled the apartment of one Abdulsalam Ibrahim at Aghenebode, Edo state and stole one NYSC fez cap and a pair of NYSC boot.

“The suspect had during the burglary stole one identity card of Olabisi Onabanjo University belonging to Akinlabi Teslimat Damilola ’, Identity Card of Kebbi State University and NYSC identity card both belonging to Abdulsalam Ibrahim.

“The suspect will be handed over to Edo State Police Command for prosecution”.

The Police boss said his men also nabbed one Abdullahi Kabiru and Obaro Tunde, both from Ife Olukotun Village, Yagba East local government area of Kogi state and came to Omuo-Ekiti where they sighted one police constable ,Awoniyi Lawrence and allegedly assaulted him.

“The two suspects who identified themselves as captains in the Nigeria Army attached to 44 Battalion in Niger state, assaulted the police constable, beat him mercilessly and further threatened to break the constable’s head with a bottle.

“The police constable called for reinforcement which led to the arrest of the two suspects. During interrogation, the two suspects confessed to be fake soldiers and claimed that the army uniform belongs to one of their brothers”.

The police commissioner added that his men has arrested one Emeka Ukwueze, a motorcycle part seller, for allegedly breaking into the shop of one Ejiofor Osai, located along Nova road, Abeyo area of Ado Ekiti and carted away different kinds of motorcycle/generator parts .

Amba said materials stolen during the burglary and Stealing were; timing chain, socket and chain, engine verve, battery, chinoki bulb, piston, four minutes gum, engine bearing and clutch cable valued at a sum of N200,000.

“Upon investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, Emeka Ukwueze had restocked his shop with all the goods stolen from Ejiofor Osai shop.

“They confessed to the commission of the crime, and during the execution of search in his shop and premises, all the stolen goods were recovered therein among other goods reasonably suspected to have been stolen.

“Further investigation by the SARS revealed that Ukwueze is a serial burglar who had broken into the shop of Ejifor for about seven times and carted away the sum of N420,000 and different types of motorcycle/generator parts worth N1.5 million.”

Amba added that the SARS operatives, had also intercepted one 28- year old Abdulmunmin Arafat for allegedly belonging to a member of AYE secret cult.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to be a member of Neo Black Movement Of Africa called “AYE Confraternity”. However, one infinix phone was found in his possession which he confessed to have been using to communicate with other members of the AYE secret cult that are involved in the ongoing killing of other rival secret confraternity groups in Ogun , Lagos and other states in Nigeria”.

Assuring that all the suspects will be charged to court after investigations , Amba assured that the police will at all times rise up to its responsibility to perform its mandatory and statutory duty of protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens.