Ekiti Rep seeks stiffer penalties for rapist

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Wumi Olubunmi ogunlola, has advocated for stiffer penalties against perpetrators of sexual assault and other related offences in the country.

Ogunlola, who represents Ekiti West federal constituency II, condemned incessant cases of rape and brutality against the girl-child, and called on the relevant authorities to apply the full weight of the law on perpetrators of rape and other gender-based violence.

The lawmaker, who stated this in Ado-Ekiti, said the upsurge in the incidences of rape in the country all pointed to the need for proactive and stringent measures that would serve as deterrent to the perpetrators of these hideous acts.

Further, he cautioned against stigmatisation of the victims, adding that the negative physical, psychological and emotional effects of rape on the girl-child may have negative life-long impact on them with attendant consequences on their self esteem.

She noted that cases of sexual-related offences should be tackled with seriousness and high sense of commitment, adding that unless timely action was taken against the heinous act, rape cases will continue to soar.

“It’s saddening that the menace of rape is fast gaining attraction in the country where there is government. These are very ominous times for our young girls because they now live in fear of being raped.

“The scourge is traumatic and could cause adverse physical, psychological and emotional effects on the victim. Many at times, the people don’t recover from the effects.

“I think it’s high time our government across levels stood up to rescue the girl-child from the hydra-headed menace of rape now common in our society.”

Ogunlola called on the federal government to overhaul Nigeria’s legal system to strengthen the existing criminal and penal code to stem the rising waves of incidences of sexual-related violence.