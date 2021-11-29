Ekiti retains CNS trophy

Defending champion, Ekiti State has retained this year’s edition of the Chief of Naval Staff U-14 boys tournament concluded last Saturday at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Gariki Abuja.

In an entertaining finals which for the first time since the commencement of the championship had in attendance the Chief of Naval Staff and other top Naval officers, the state defeated hard fighting Kwara State by 5-4 penalties after the game ended 1-1 at regulation time just as Kano defeated Kebbi 1-0 in the third place match.

In the female U-17 Nigeria Naval Officers Wives Cup, Cross River State won the trophy by beating Kwara 2-1 with Imo State defeating Ekiti by 4-3 penalties after their game ended 1-1 at regulation time to win the third place match.

Speaking while presenting trophies and medals to the winners, the Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Awwal Zuberu-Gambo commended Yoith Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON) for organising a successful and peaceful tournament assuring that the Nigetian Navy will continue to sponsor the tournament which has produced many national team players since inception.

“The Nigerian Navy is happy with YSFON for organising a peaceful tournament which enabled our youths to exhibit their talents unhindered.

“We’re aware that it was through this competition that players like Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi and Alimatu Ayinde and many others where discovered and we’ll continue it’s sponsorship”,the Navy Chief declared.

Earlier in his welcome address, National President of YSFON Dr. Nasiru Gawuna expressed happiness that for the first time in the history of the tournsment a serving Naval Chief came in person to declare the championship close.

