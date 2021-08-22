Ekiti rice farmers get N820m CBN farm inputs

Ekiti state rice-farmers have received N820 million worth of farm inputs under the Central Bank of Nigeria/Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers Programme, the State’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Olabide Adetoyi disclosed.

He said each of the benefitting farmers paid a counterpart fund of N21,000 and was allocated one hectare of land in a cluster,

According to Agronature, the Commissioner stated this at Aisegba-Ekiti in Gbonyin Council area of the state during an inspection tour of farms.

He said the beneficiaries got inputs such as rice seed, pre and post-emergence chemicals, rice selective herbicides, organic and inorganic fertilisers, pesticides, knapsack sprayers and water pumping machines all valued N264,400.

Adetoyi said the development was in fulfillment of Governor Kayode Fayemi’s promise to boost food security and make the State a leader in rice production in the country.

Adetoyi advised farmers interested in participating in the government’s agricultural scheme to register with the state Ministry of Agriculture to benefit from various opportunities created by the Fayemi administration.