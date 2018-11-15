Ekiti seeks N21bn refund on federal roads

Ekiti state government has appealed to the Senate to intervene in the state’s efforts to get refund of N21 billion spent on construction and rehabilitation of federal roads in the state.

Governor Kayode Fayemi made the appeal yesterday while receiving in audience members of the Senate Committee on Works who were on an

inspection visit to federal roads and other projects in the state as part of their oversight functions.

The Senate Committee led by the Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, was received on behalf of the governor by his deputy, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi.

A statement released yesterday by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, indicated that other members of the

Committee on the visit included Senator Biodun Olujimi, Senator Clifford Odia and Senator Mustapha Sani.

Fayemi added that he was not yet satisfied with the number of federal projects in the state noting that he would not relent until projects like railways and airport become reality in the state.

The governor argued that no amount had been refunded despite the fact that Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, certified

the expenditure of N11 billion out of the N21 billion spent by the state government on the maintenance of federal roads across the state.

Earlier, in his speech, the chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Senator Gaya, promised that more federal road projects in Ekiti state would be

included in the 2019 Budget.

He said: “I learnt that there were few projects done by the federal government in the state even though Senator Biodun Olujimi and Senator

Fatimat Raji Rasaki are working hard to ensure that new projects come into the state.

“Presently we are working on Efon Alaaye-Itawure-Iwaraja Road.

Hopefully, the contractor handling the project will deliver it by March, next year.

“We have gone round to see the roads, have seen where we want the contractors to move fast and some, we asked for the termination of

their contracts because we will not allow people to misuse government money for personal interests.”