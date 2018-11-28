Ekiti Workers petition Assembly over Fayose’s N264 million largesse to labour leaders

Workers in Ekiti State have petitioned the House of Assembly Committee

on Public Accounts demanding the probe of alleged monthly release of

N6 million to labour leaders by former Governor Ayo Fayose for nearly

four years.

Acting under the aegis of Ekiti Workers Rescue Team (EWRT), they urged

the Assembly panel to summon the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)

Chairman, Mr. Ade Adesanmi and his Trade Union Congress (TUC)

counterpart, Mr. Odunayo Adesoye, to explain how they spent the cash

from 2015 to date which amounted to about N264 million.

In the petition dated 23 November 2018 a copy of which was made

available to our reporter on Tuesday, the EWRT claimed that N6 million

monthly given to the labour leaders did not reflect in the union’s

bank accounts.

The EWRT regretted that “the wicked conspiracy and unholy alliance”

between Fayose and the labour leaders accounted for why they could not

fight for workers’ rights during the last administration.

The group told the Assembly panel that this constituted a moral burden

to the labour leaders, who instead of agitating for payment of arrears

of salaries and allowances under Fayose, consistently commended him

when workers were dying.

The petition which was addressed to the House Committee Chairman on

Public Accounts, Hon. Gboyega Aoribisogan, was signed by EWRT Chairman,

Mr. Ojo Ayodeji and Secretary, Mr. W.A. Ajayi.

Attached to the petition was the Auditor General’s Report for the year

ended, 31 December 2017 which showed that the TUC received N1 million

monthly and the NLC got N5 million monthly under Fayose as “running

grants.”

The Auditor General in the report recommended that “trade unions

irrespective of their closeness to government should not be treated as

government offices.

“The unions are umbrella bodies for workers whose responsibilities are

to see to the welfare of their members. Also, members pay dues for the

running of their respective bodies. It is tolerable if such bodies

enjoy occasional assistance when the need arises.”

The petition read in part: “The huge sum had been released on monthly

basis to these comrades without a corresponding deposit in the unions’

bank accounts.

“The release was meant for just one purpose-to pay them back for

supporting and cooperating with the government of Ayo Fayose to

impoverish the workers of Ekiti State.

“One would have scored the government that approved the release of

this magnitude of public funds to industrial unions high and termed

her as workers friendly if the purpose is for the betterment of the

entire workforce.

“But in contrary, it was meant for sharing into individual pockets of

about six people. There was no single record of physical projects

embarked upon by these labour merchants for the period of about four

years.

“We are protesting and reporting officially to this highly esteemed

committee to wade in by investigating and ensuring justice while the

perpetrators refund the money to the last penny back to the coffers of

Ekiti State for the betterment of the public in general and its

workforce in particular.”

Reacting, Adesanmi who said he has not received a copy of the petition

denied collecting any largesse from the Fayose administration.

Adesanmi said unionism is not under the jurisdiction of the House of

Assembly arguing that any complaints against labour leaders are taken

to the national secretariats of their unions.

He added: “They (EWRT) are just chasing shadows, they are a group of

former labour leaders who served out their terms and nobody chased

them out of office.

“They had raised several allegations including the claim that I

received N15 million for my father’s burial. All what they are saying

now is not true, not at all, not at all.

“You can do your own findings from the Office of Establishment under

which supervises labour matters.”

