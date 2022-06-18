EkitiDecides2022: I will win with wide margin, APC ‘s Biodun Oyebanji boasts

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji, has cast his vote.

Speaking after voting, the APC standard bearer hailed the peaceful conduct of the excercise, expressing confidence that he will win the ongoing election with wide margin.

Oyebanji was accredited and voted alongside his wife, Prof. Olayemi at ward 06, unit 03, Okelele area of Ikogosi-Ekiti.

He commended INEC for improving on the electoral process through bimodal voter authentication system technology innovation, saying, “this has made the process faster and credible.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

