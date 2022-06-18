EkitiDecides2022: Moment EFCC arrested agents caught in vote buying [VIDEO]

As voters continue to troop out to vote in the ongoing Ekiti state gubernatorial election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested persons alleged to have engaged in vote buying in the Ekiti governorship election.
As voters continue to troop out to vote in the ongoing Ekiti state gubernatorial election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested persons alleged to have engaged in vote buying in the Ekiti governorship election.
Copyright © 2022 | About Us | Online Advert Rates | Mission Statement | Corporate Profile | Contact Us | Privacy Policy | Site Map