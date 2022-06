The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in Ekiti state, Bisi Kolawole, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for making ample arrangements for the election.

Kolawole made this statement, Saturday, in his hometown, Efon-Alaaye in Efon local government area of the state, shortly after casting his vote.

He said though, there was still room for improvement by INEC, the national electoral umpire must continue to work towards perfection.

