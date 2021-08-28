Ekiti’s NNL Super 8 play off spot well deserved – Ebuka Anthony

Ekiti United Captain, Ebuka Anthony, has said their Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 play off spot was well deserved owing to all round performance.

Anthony was outstanding for the JFK boys all through the season with a goal to it’s credit after twenty round of games played.

Ekiti United finished second in the NNL Southern Conference group B1 with 33 points and ensured a place in the play off for the first time in the history of the club.

“No doubt, we deserved to play in the NNL Super 8 judging by our performance all through the season,” Anthony said when asked if Ekiti United has done well in the season to earn a play off spot.

“We knew we had to fight in every game we played because the league is a tough one. Every game is like you are going to the war front without knowing the outcome.”

The rock solid defender recounted how the season begun for his team with some couple of away games nothing was going on their favour.

“We had some series of poor away results not because we couldn’t rise to these games but like I told you, the National League is like a war front. You have to be mentally and physically strong to withstand the heat.

“But in all we came back stronger after the mid season break and we started chunking in results home and away.

“The focus now is the Super 8 proper. “We will give our best to the elite league.

“Every team coming to play in the Super 8 all have equal chance of getting the four available ticket to play in the Nigeria Professional Football League, bacause it’s going to be a different battle than the regular football league season games.

“Ekiti United will give it best shot to make it to the elite division,” Anthony enthused.