Eko DisCo to commence new meter roll out

The Chief Legal Officer, Eko Distribution Company, Mrs Wola Joseph-Ojoye, has said that the company will commence another round of metering project to ensure customers within the network are metered.

Joseph-Ojoye hinted that investors had recently invested in acquiring more metres which would be rolled out soon, and that the DisCo plans to attain a 100 percent complaint resolution before the year ends.

The Legal Officer said this at a news conference highlighting the DisCo’s activities on its forthcoming Customer Service Week to commence nationwide.

The Eko DisCo’s Company Secretary said that the company which was rated in the National Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC) first quarter report remained the first among issues like metering, billing efficiency.

Joseph-Ojoye said that the disco was currently the lowest in terms of ATC and loss reduction which was achieved through CAPEX investment.

She said that impacted much on attaining the achievement.

According to her, the company is currently standing at 82.3 percent which is relatively high considering the industry it operates.

She said that the Eko Disco as a distribution company was constantly ensuring it does its best to ensure effective delivery inspite of the constant pipeline vandalism.

Joseph-Ojoye said this had affected power generation and leads to transmission constraints.

The company scribe also listed some of the challenges facing the Disco as by-passing of electricity, energy theft, stealing of cables and tariff which does not reflect the current exchange rates.

Joseph-Ojoye, then said that the forthcoming Customer Service Week , themed,” Experience Happens Here’’ would afford customers the opportunity to have all their complaints addressed.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

