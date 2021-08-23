Ekpa not our card-carrying member – IPOB

Outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said Mazi Simon Ekpa who was billed to take over from their detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu to broadcast to the world IPOB activities, is not their member.

The IPOB hierarchy in Finland where Ekpa is residing disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement issued by the National Coordinator of IPOB in Finland, Mazi Anthony Obasi and National Secretary, Mazi Chika Madu, respectively, Ekpa is not a registered member of IPOB in Finland and for this reason is not known to them.

The statement posits that the disclaimer became necessary so that records would be made straight that Ekpa is not a true member of IPOB.

“This is to inform the IPOB family members worldwide over the raging issues as to whether Mazi Simon Ekpa is a registered member of IPOB family or not, where he is resident.

“We, the IPOB Finland family under the command and leadership of Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to make it categorically clear to whom it may concern that Mazi Simon Ekpa is not a member of IPOB Finland. He has never been part of IPOB before now and till date he is still not a registered IPOB member according to our records.

“This memo has been issued to set the records straight before all and sundry, that henceforth, anybody that is dealing with Ekpa on issues will consequently have him or herself to blame,” the statement said.