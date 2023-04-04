EKSUTH: CMD laments surge of medical personnel seeking greener pastures abroad 

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Professor Kayode Olabanji, has expressed worry over the alarming increase in the rate at which the medical doctors and other health workers are seeking job opportunities abroad.

Professor Oyebanji stated this Tuesday at a press conference ahead of the 15th anniversary of the health institution holding Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

“Every doctor now looks for greener pastures. But the NMA had been calling on the government to improve on their welfare.

“Government had approved the payment of the Hazard allowances to the health workers and there is ray of hope that things would get better,” he assured.

The EKSUTH boss also stated that hence forth, the would be prospective students for its college of Nursing and Midwifery would be sitting for the Joint Admission and Matriculation(JAMB) Examination to enable them secure Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate.

He said: “We have been doing quite a lot and we have achieved a lot. We had four consultants before, but now, we are having close to seventy in various disciplines.

“We have capabilities to forge ahead. In terms of human resources, we have moved up in far distance, but there are still a lot to cover.

“Digital x-rays are now available unlike in the past when we were using manual. On infrastructure, a lot of rebranding had taken place, facelift given and attention accorded patients.”

