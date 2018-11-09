Ekweremadu: 4 officers arrested

The police have confirmed an attack on the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu. The police also said four of its officers and a civil defence official have been arrested as investigation on the attack continues. Premium Times reported how Mr Ekweremadu narrated the attack which he described as an assassination attempt. He confirmed that one of the attackers was caught, and criticised what he described as the poor attitude of relevant senior officials of the police to the attack. “The annoying aspect of it or the one that is worrisome is that at that point I called the Inspector-General of police (IGP), his phone was off. I called some of his aides, their phones rang out and nobody replied, till now. I called DIG operations, till I left my house, nobody showed up. “I now had my people invite the DPO in charge of Apo police station. We didn’t see him till about 5:30, he sent his 2nd-in-command who came and he saw the dangerous weapons that they left behind, he left and sent that the DPO was coming. Until I left my house by 9 am, the DPO had not come,” Mr Ekweremadu told his Senate colleagues on Tuesday. In its reaction to the attack, the police on its verified Twitter handle said its preliminary investigation showed the incident was a “burglary.” “Preliminary investigation carried out so far did not reveal assassination attempt on the life of the Dep Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his family but a case of burglary. However, investigation is still ongoing to determine if there is any other motive behind the offence. “There was no delay in Police intervention in the incident that occurred in the residence of the DSP. 4 Police personnel and 1 personnel of the NSCDC on duty at the residence of the DSP at the time of the incidence have been arrested and currently in detention for investigation.”

