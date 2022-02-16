Ekweremadu and consolidation of democracy in Enugu state

“Success is a state of mind, if you want success, start thinking of your self as a success” – Dr Joyce Brothers.

The above illuminating quote of this versatile and prolific American great thinker and scholar Dr. Joyce Brother succinctly captures the unique personality of Distinguished Senator ike Ekweremadu, a lawyer, a great parliamentarian and politician whose vision is geared towards service to humanity and the common good of all Nigerians. In line with the postulations of late Mother Theresa who asserts, “There is no greater service like the service to humanity”, Ekweremadu’s political sojourn started in 1997 when he was appointed the Executive Chairman of Aninri local government council of Enugu state under the auspices of the United Nigeria Congress Party ( UNCP). To the glory of God, as a man of faith, Ikeremadu won the best Council Chairman of the Year award (1997) and later became the chief of staff to the then governor of Enugu state in 1999 until 2001. He, subsequently, had a stint as the secrtatry to Enugu state government up till 2002.

Ekweremadu believes in the immortal words of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchills that “The glory of the future is better than the history of yesterday”. Senator Ekweremadu, who is a man of the future and looks into the future with great expectations, hails from Amachara Mpu in Aminri local government area of Enugu state. A distinguished member of the Nigerian Senate from 2003, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ikeremadu served with distinction as deputy senate president for three consecutive terms (sixth, seventh and eighth Senate) without blemish. His intellectual prowess and sagacity were brought to bear in making good laws for the common good of all Nigerians in line with the Latin maxim salus populi suprema ex lex, meaning the good of the people is the supreme law.

Interestingly, Norman Vincent Peale went further to adumbrate that “people become really quite remarkable when they start thinking they can do things, when they believe in themselves, they have the first secret of success”.

Senator ike Ekweremadu holds both Bachelor’s and Master degrees in law from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu state and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987, crowning it with a doctor of philosophy degree in law from the University of Abuja, Nigeria.

Ekweremadu, an intellectual giant and colossus, is an indefatigable scholar who believes in education as a tool for societal development as enunciated by foremost South African President late Dr. Nelson Rohilala Mandela. Mandela asserted at the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa in 2003 that “Education is the greatest weapon we can use to change the world.”

Distinguished Senator Ekweremadu CFR is a responsible family man, Knight of the Good Shepherd and holds the traditional title of Nkeoha Ndigbo

Ekweremadu”s dexterity in law making and intellectual acuity was recognised at the regional level with his appointment in 2009 to lead the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ad hoc committee working for the return of constitutional order in the Republic of Niger as well as elected first Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament and emerged the Speaker of the regional parliament in August 2011.

As in the immortal words of the first indigenous lawyer in Nigeria Sapara Williams, “A legal practitioner lives for the direction and welfare of his people as well as advancing the cause of his country.”

In finality, as 2023 governorship and other elections gather momentum, Distinguished Senator ike Ekweremadu should listen to the voice of reason by making himself available come 2023 for the exalted position of Enugu state governor in order to foster the desired accelerated transformation of Enugu state. His wealth of experience as a great parliamentarian, community leader, mainstream politician, regional leader are qualities combined together will help in steering the affairs of Enugu state to the eldorado.

His passion and commitment to strict observance of rule of law and constitutionality is legendary. His love for the promotion of national unity and integration is a feat he is known for by every Nigerian that crosses his path. His simplicty and knack for excellence are virtues he is respected for coupled with his open door policy.

