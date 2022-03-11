Ekweremadu declares for governor, says he’s not product of zoning

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Friday, made official his intention to run for the governorship of Enugu state in the 2023 general elections.

Making the declaration at a press conference in tagged Media Consultation, in Enugu, Ekweremadu said he was going into the governorship race to create a pathway for a new Enugu state.

The governorship hopeful said when given the opportunity he would not be a zonal governor but a governor of the whole state.

According to the three-time deputy senate president, he was not a product of zoning and would introduce an-all-embracing governance that would benefit the whole state irrespective of zones.

He explained that if there had been zoning arrangement in governance as was being canvassed in some quarters in the state, he would not have been in the Senate for five terms.

Ekweremadu argued that if the state must talk about zoning, there should be a forum for the discussion, just as he maintained

that he was not aware of zoning or power rotation in the state.

The governorship aspirant said when given the opportunity, he would solve the insecurity problem in the state by setting up an independent security outfit that would complement the existing security outfits.

On industrialisation, Ekweremadu said he would ensure that the state was industrialised to the extent that at least two industries would be cited in each of the 17 local governments in four years.

Ekweremadu said the perennial water scarcity in the state, especially in Enugu metropolis, would be solved within six months of his administration in power.

Ekeremadu also unveiled the former Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Ogboo Asogwa, as the Coordinator of his campaign organisation.