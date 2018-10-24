Ekweremadu is PDP body and Soul- Akobundu

The National Organizing Secretary, (NOS) of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Col. Austin Akobundu rtd discribed the defection of the Deputy Senate President DSP Senator Ike Ekweremadu as rumoured that was allegedly promoted by the All Progressives Congress, (APC) as a result of the rising profile of the party.

In a statement signed by the PDP NOS on Wednesday, Akobundu noted that “Ekweremadu is PDP body and soul and is not leaving the party to anywhere. He said that Senator Ekweremadu has made enormous contributions to the party especially during the trying period and cannot leave at this time when the party has been rebranded and is soaring high to regain power in the country in 2019.

The statement read, ” according to Col Akobundu who is the highest party official from the South East, ‘Senator Ekweremadu who is holding the highest political office in the region is thinking of how to galvanize the geo-political area to massively vote out APC and block any other party in the region. He said that intelligence available to the PDP shows that even those who erroneously joined the APC from the area are now full of regrets with some of them even contemplating a return.

“The NOS said that the Deputy Senate President who was outside the country when the wicked rumour started has denied and urged his numerous supporters to discountenance it. Col Akobundu then charged members of the public particularly members of the party in the South East not to be distracted but continue in their mobilization to vote in the Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar to victory in 2019 and help rescue the country’s democracy.