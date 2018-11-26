Ekweremadu, Nwabueze, Nebo, others for Igbo Bu Igbo inauguration 

This was disclosed in statement on Monday signed by Mr. Law Mefor and Mrs. Bibiana Okereafor, Chancellor of the Group and Chairperson of the Planning Committee, respectively.

The December 1, 2018 event with the the theme: “Ndigbo: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow”, will be chaired by the former Minister of Power, and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Chinedu Nebo.

While the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu is the Special Guest of Honour, the Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, is the Chief Host.

The keynote address shall be delivered by Prof. Obasi Igwe, a former Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, while Prof. Emeka Nwabueze, Director, African Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, shall be speaking on the topic, “Sociocultural and Political Evolution of Ndigbo”; Dr Amaechi M. Ofomata, the MD/CEO of AMAECOM Group, shall deliver his paper on: “Rethinking the Igbo Phenomenon for Sustainable Commerce, Industrialisation and Security of Igbo land”.

Others are: Amb. Umunna Orjiako, a former Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, who shall be speaking on the topic: “Are the Igbos Loved or Hated? Perception of Ndigbo by others”.

IBI stated: “Apart from our inauguration following our successful registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, it has become imperative for Ndigbo to take another critical and honest look at their situation within the geographical and political expression of Nigeria, and chart a new but constructive way forward for the people.

“With a very strong membership strength that cuts across all strata of Ndigbo’s sociocultural and political class both at home and abroad, and as a peace loving people who have no qualms fully settling anywhere in the world, we are determined to change the narratives concerning our people where such needs to be changed and strengthen them where they need to be strengthened.”

“Our inauguration conference is the first among many policies through which we shall achieve all our objectives for our people and usher even greater prosperity to them through our empowerment programmes covering all facets of endeavours. With what we have lined up for the inauguration conference, it surely promises to be an engaging and fruitful event.”