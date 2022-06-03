Ekweremadu quits Enugu guber race, retains faith in PDP

Contrary to insinuations in certain quarters that Senator Ike Ekweremadu was on his way out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing the gubernatorial ticket of the party in Enugu state to Barrister Peter Mba last week, he declared Thursday that he is staying put.

In a lengthy statement signed by his media adviser, Uche Anichukwu, Ekweremadu said he is not only remaining in PDP as bonafide member but unite with Barrister Mba and others to sustain the dominance of the party in the state and by extension, join forces with chieftains at the national level for victory in the 2023 general elections.

He accordingly congratulated Barrister Mba on his victory as Guber candidate of PDP come 2023 as well declared that his ambition does not worth the life of anybody.

The statement titled “it’s time to unite,” reads: “My dear friends, associates, and well-wishers, I know you have been waiting to hear from me.

“You have expressed to me individually and collectively your readiness to take a long journey with me to actualise our vision by whatever platform. I have deeply reflected on it all with a good sense of history, including my political history, and the need for the unity and peace of our state. No sacrifice will be too much.

“Therefore, I have come to a decision. Please, bear with me if my decision does not meet your expectations. I call for your understanding.

“After consulting widely with the elders of our party as well as well meaning friends and respected elders across the country and beyond.



“After a long and painstaking introspection on our contributions to the development of the PDP.

“After considering the current security situation in the South East region and the need not to put anybody in harms way by a foreseeable combustive political environment, as my ambition is not worth the life of any Enugu son or daughter;

“After considering that the things that hold us together as Ndi Enugu will ultimately outlive the treacheries of the moment.

“After receiving assurances from the gubernatorial candidate of our party, Barr. Peter Mba, that he would integrate our “Pathway to a New Enugu State” in his programme and his assurances of the participation of everybody in his campaign team and government;

“I, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, hereby formally withdraw from the 2023 gubernatorial contest in Enugu State. I congratulate Barr. Peter Mba and wish him success.

“It is time to unite.”

