Ekweremadu: S/East Govs reject police report of burglary

South East Governors Forum has rejected Tuesday’s police report that the security incident at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, was a burglary and not assassination attempt.

They dismissed the conclusion as hasty and called on the Police and other security agencies to undertake thorough investigation and bring the culprits to book.

The governors, who stated through the South East Governors’ Forum Director General, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, argued that were invaders of Ekweremadu’s home burglars they “would not have insisted on the Deputy President’s son taking them to his father’s bedroom. The careful and methodical execution of the plot points to something more sinister than burglary”.

The Forum while condemning alleged assassination attempt said it cast a dark shadow on the state of security of lives and property in Nigeria.”

‎”Apart from being a worthy son of Igboland, the Deputy Senate President has distinguished himself as a true Nigerian and a global citizen, having held the position of Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament for more than four years,” the forum stressed.

They also lamented the neglect of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the abandoned 2nd, Niger Bridge.

It is, indeed, a shame that a whole region as economically robust South East does not have an airport that can land all categories of aircraft. The Federal Government should please come to our aid by making the airport more functional

We are aware that the Governor of Enugu State His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has taken up the challenge of helping to fix Akanu Ibiam International Airport, but we know also that the burden is too heavy for a State Government. That is why we are calling on the Federal Government to come to our aid.

We also want to use this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to take the issue of Second Niger Bridge seriously. The Niger Bridge is arguably the gateway to the Eastern part of this country with business hubs of Onitsha, Nnewi and Aba, amongst others. We note with concern that the second Niger Bridge has become a political chess Board in the hands of politicians seeking Igbo votes.

We have become aware that it was only in July, 2018, that the contract for the second Niger Bridge project was signed.

In spite of the fact that, the first foundation laying ceremony was undertaken in 2013, we pray that this will not be another lip service to realization of second Niger Bridge.

We earnestly appeal to the Federal Government to assist the South East Region by ensuring that the second Niger Bridge is completed”.



