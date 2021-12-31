Ekweremadu tasks FG on security, state police…Mark harps on unity 

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has urged the federal government to rescue Nigerians from the worsening security situation in the country by prioritising the decentralisation of policing, starting with state police in the New Year.

Also, a former President of the Senate, David Mark, in his New Year message, harped on unity among Nigerians.

Ekweremadu regretted that “a vast nation like Nigeria that should thrive on the strengths of agriculture and industrialisation” was “being overrun by multifarious criminal cartels, which have been exploiting the country’s hugely unpoliced territories.”

“The much-needed development, good governance, and credible 2023 elections would rely overwhelmingly on security of the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The primary purpose of the government is the security of the lives and properties of citizens without which other promises of democracy, including good governance, credible elections, and development will remain in abeyance.

“Unfortunately, 2021 will be remembered as the year that various criminal gangs once again took advantage of our largely unpoliced and under-policed spaces to inflict tears, sorrows, and blood as they continue to terrorise, abduct, raid, tax, and kill hapless citizens.

“Therefore, as we step into year 2022, I call on the federal government, including the leadership of the National Assembly, to prioritise the security of lives and property of Nigerians, by accelerating the decentralisation of policing, starting with lending political weight to the constitution amendment Bill for the creation of state police.”

David Mark in his own message pleaded with Nigerians to focus on “those things that bring peace and unity to Nigeria in the New Year rather than ruminating on issues that tend to undermine the cohesion of the country.”

He, therefore, urged the citizens to “shun those mundane issues of religious and ethnic inclinations that tend to put asunder peace and national unity.”

“We must avoid those fault lines and work towards cementing the fragmented culture and tradition of brotherhood in the coming years,” he said.