Breaking: Ekweremadu, wife, daughter guilty of organ trafficking in UK, face conviction

Immediate past Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, have been pronounced guilty of organ trafficking in the United Kingdom, The Guardian is reporting.

According to report on Thursday March 23, 2023, the duo alongside their daughter, Sonia, and a medical doctor, Dr. Obinna Obeta, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

The judge, Justice Jeremy Johnson, who will pass a sentence at a later date ruled that they criminally conspired to bring a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Details loading…

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

