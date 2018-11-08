Ekweremadu’s assassination claim: Umahi demands thorough investigation

Chairman South East Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. David Umahi has demanded for a thorough investigation on the assassination attempt on Deputy Senate President,Ike Ekweremadu, his wife and son .

He explained that the South -east zone was not satisfied with the police preliminary investigation into the matter which said the attack was a case of burglary and

called for full scale investigation into the attempted assassination.

He also noted that police report of the attempt on the lives of the Ekweremadus was not acceptable as true, adding that a case that led to the near kidnap of Ekeremadu’s son and forcing him to open the door leading to his father’s room was not a mere burglary attempt.

Umahi disclosed this while receiving the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, in charge of Zone 6, Mr. Samuel Ogunjemie at Ebonyi state Government house Abakaliki.

According to him, “We demand as people of South-east that Police should conduct a thorough investigation and bring those behind the attack to book. I also on behalf of the entire South-east governors call on the police to try and protect the lives of our people anywhere in the country”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.