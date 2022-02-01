El-Rufai: 9 persons kidnapped daily in Kaduna state

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to create a theatre command in the North West region to tackle banditry, noting that nine people are kidnapped daily in Kaduna state on the average.

Speaking while receiving the 2021 Kaduna state Annual Security Report and the Fourth Quarter 2021 Security Report presented by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday, el-Rufai reiterated his government’s stance that there is nothing like repentant bandit, adding that anybody who can take up arms to threaten the live and property of Nigerians has sinned against the country and does not deserve to live or benefit any concession from the country.

The governor while lamenting the increase in the number of death, those kidnapped and those injured by bandits in 2021 in relation to 2020, also expressed dismay over the escalation of ethno-religious strife in Zangon Kataf chiefdom and spilling into Chawai in Kauru local government. He however lauded the Emirs and chiefs in the state for “being the leading and influential anchors of peaceful coexistence in our various communities.

“The report presented today shows that in 2021, and an average of 9 persons were kidnapped daily across Kaduna state, mostly in the Kaduna Central senatorial district. There is also an escalation in the number of persons killed by a whopping 255 compared to those sadly killed by banditry and criminality in 2020 in spite of our best efforts in supporting the federal security agencies to bring an end to this phenomenon.

“Kaduna state government appeals to the Federal Government to create a Theatre Command similar to the situation in the North-East to confront the insurgency that has clearly emerged in five states of the North-West and Niger state with continuous and contiguous forest ranges.

“The creation of such a Theatre Command will enable holistic approach to counter-insurgent operations across the six affected states and the enhanced coordination of the resources of the Armed Forces, the Police, the SSS, our respective State Vigilance Services, hunters and other local volunteers to fight the insurgents.

“We do not believe that there is any phenomenon like ‘repentant bandits’. Any person that makes a conscious decision to secure arms, challenge the authority of the Nigerian state, and threatens the lives and property of Nigerians does not deserve to live, or be granted any concession by the society. There are no immediate or remote causes to justify terrorist conduct.

“Those that hide behind these are either ethnic jingoists, religious apologists or fail to recognise that no legitimate government can survive by tolerating terrorists or negotiating with those that menace law-abiding citizens. While acknowledging their efforts and sacrifices l, we urge our military, police and other security agencies to ensure coordinated actions and intensify simultaneous kinetic operations against these terrorists until they are decimated to the point of surrender.

“We are in no doubt that there must be an urgent national effort to strengthen our security forces. The military and police need modern technology, advanced armaments, equipment and more boots on the ground. The security of our communities depends on the robust projection of state power, and that can only be done with sufficient security personnel to overawe and deter criminals. The prerogatives of the state need to be asserted, not merely proclaimed.

“The people we put in uniform must never be placed in avoidable danger, outgunned or outnumbered by non-state actors. While the security agencies keep trying their best, the peacemakers on the ground should not be discouraged. Peace is worth every effort, despite the setbacks encountered.

“We note with sadness the escalation of violence in Zangon Kataf Chiefdom, which appears to be rapidly spilling into the Chawai part of Kauru Local Government. We condemn the disregard for human life and the violations of law that are fuelling the crisis. We sympathise with the affected communities. This outbreak of violence is a serious challenge to the community level peace process initiated by His Highness, the Agwam of Zangon Kataf and community leaders in the area.

“We are grateful to the security agencies, particularly the Army, Air Force, Navy, Police, Civil Defence, SSS, our State Vigilance Service and KASTLEA for constant collaboration with our Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in the hard work of securing the state.”