El-Rufai and the metropolitan authorities

“The growth and development of people is the highest calling of leadership.” – Harvey S. Firestone

Kaduna state has, without doubt, tremendously profited from electing Nasir El-Rufai, in 2014 as governor, not just from his well rounded education and his network of friends, but also from the varied experience that he had garnered from the public and private sectors. These experiences certainly contributed to the noticeable difference in El-Rufai’s governance of the state. Starting from El-Rufai’s professional practice, to his stint in the Abubakar Abdusalam administration, where he served as a member of the Programme Implementation Monitoring Committee, to the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, where due to proven capacity, he was saddled with the responsibility of driving its privatization programme; are the beginning of what will be a remarkable sojourn In government.

El-Rufai, to the satisfaction of Obasanjo and most stakeholders, successfully accomplished the privatization assignment, such that by Obasanjo’s second term, he was the top choice to drive the restoration of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) masterplan which had been bastardized beyond recognition. Once again, El- Rufai acquitted himself creditably.

Though the minister of the FCT, he was a critical member of the Obasanjo’s Economic Management Team, which successfully renegotiated Nigeria’s external debt, entrenched wide ranging reforms in the financial sector and the public service, for improved service delivery.

Obasanjo, in a rare tribute on El-Rufai’s 60th birthday, described him “as one Nigerian, who had demonstrated rare qualities of commitment and courage in the public service in various capacities”.

El-Rufai, as governor, implemented many progressive policies; public service reform, the monetization of government properties, reform of the pension scheme and the local government administration, undoubtedly from the experiences garnered from working with the Abdulsalm and Obasanjo administrations. The impact of these policies are so profound, that Kaduna state is adequately prepared for the future and will never be the same again.

The creation of the five policy councils was to address fundamental operational hurdles that hampered the capacity of government to deliver services and to encourage collaboration among ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), while the creation of the ministry of internal security and home affairs, as a specialised ministry, is to coordinate the investments in security in liaison with federal security agencies, so also did El-Rufai establish the Metropolitan Authorities for Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria, to drive development and bring government to the doorsteps of the people. These were El-Rufai’s well thought out reaction to the challenges of governance that confronted him.

And over time, El-Rufai, a philosopher king, whose strongest strength is a strategic and futuristic outlook, an uncommon attribute in most Nigerian leaders, has been vindicated by the impact of the various initiatives.

The creation of the three metropolitan authorities was a natural outcome to pertinent questions that continuously agitated El-Rufai’s fertile mind. Very critical is how, for instance, Kaduna metropolis, the former capital of the Northern Region, a city of more than five million people, can be administered effectively and who has the responsibility to fix infrastructural problems which are bound to crop up? Very critical is whose shoulder lies the responsibility for the construction of township roads, of ensuring adequate water supply, the disposal of refuse, very important functions, which unfortunately are not under the purview of the local government councils. Same for Kafanchan and Zaria.

Hear El-Rufai, “The job of managing a city requires clarity, as to in whom specific responsibility is vested in. In many cases, neither the state government nor the local government councils exercise responsibility for cities”.

The affirmative answer, that these critical functions are not specifically assigned by the 1999 Constitution to the local governments, made the creation of the metropolitan authorities a necessity.

As expected, there would always be critics of policies, no matter the good intention. And the critics can be divided into two; those who oppose, because they are stock in the past, and those who oppose such policies for political reasons.

To date, the opponents haven’t proffered any superior argument that defeats the reasons behind the creation of the metropolitan authorities, which is basically to effectively administer the three cities, and to enhance service delivery to the people, because the needs of Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria cities do not recognise local government boundaries.

A good example is the draining of River Kaduna by the Kaduna Metropolitan Authority, which undoubtedly helped mitigate the annual flooding of several areas of Kaduna metropolis last year. The project which was certainly far above the individual capacity of the Kaduna North, Kaduna South Igabi and Chikun local government councils, respectively, was however effortlessly undertaken by the Kaduna Metropolitan Authority.

Though the opponents have noticed first hand the benefit of the three cities being administered as a single, integrated entities, they have bluntly refused to acknowledge the difference, because they are not gracious.

Like Kaduna, the Kafanchan Metropolitan Authority is presently working to deliver about 2,275 kilometers of roads in Zonkwa, Kagoro, and Kafanchan towns to enhance trade and commercial activities. Same with the Zaria Metropolitan Authority.

What El-Rufai has done was to adapt the Abuja model that has worked in Abuja, and other major cities of the world, with some modifications to address the peculiarities of Kaduna state. Before the creation of the three authorities by the Kaduna state government, Abuja remained the only city in Nigeria that was managed as an integrated unit.

Opponents of the initiative argue that El-Rufai stifled the existing local governments, which is absolutely not true, because they are still saddled with the responsibilities of managing primary school education, primary healthcare centers, agriculture, community development, and other constitutionally vested functions.

The opponents of the creation of the authorities, equally seem to forget that Kaduna Metropolitan Authority existed before its reincarnation.

They have equally refused to admit the effect of urbanization, the fact that majority of Kaduna citizens now live in cities, which has led to haphazard development, and consequent texpansion of the city beyond its planned limits, giving the city a ghetto character, that shames the once well planned and beautiful city.

The creation of the metropolitan authorities was a pragmatic decision informed by the desire to make our cities better places to live and work. “We cannot neglect our cities and expect them to do well on autopilot”, El-Rufai argued.

Ado writes from Kaduna.

