El-Rufai appoints running mate as senior adviser

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has appointed his running mate for the 2019 general elections, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, as a senior adviser and counsellor to Kaduna state government.

According to a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity, Samuel Aruwan, the new role, which is with immediate effect, is domiciled at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

He said: “She is currently Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA). In her new role, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe will attend all meetings and activities in the governor’s

office, and perform other assigned responsibilities.

“In the new function, Dr. Balarabe is expected to work from Government House, overseeing key agencies like the State Pensions Board,( KADGIS) and (KASUPDA), advising the governor on matters of human capital development, and understudying him and the deputy governor in all aspects of governance.

“As senior adviser-counsellor she will be at the heart of government, attending meetings of the state executive and Security Councils. This new responsibility places her within the second echelon of the

government, next to the two elected leaders of the executive branch. She will join other senior officials to drive the policy and governance aspirations of the government in the remaining crucial months of the current mandate.

“The second echelon of the Kaduna state government comprises of senior officials who are copied recipients of all correspondence from the governor, as part of Governor el-Rufai’s strategy to ensure that not just him and the deputy governor are abreast of all issues and

decisions the government is dealing with.’’

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.