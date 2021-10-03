El-Rufai appoints visitation panel for KASU as Kaduna peace commission gets new chief executive

Kaduna state government has appointed a seven-man Visitation Panel for the Kaduna State University (KASU), five years after the last visitation panels were set up for some state-owned tertiary institutions.

El-Rufai equally appointed Dr. Saleh Momale as Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive of the Kaduna State Peace Commission and Barrister Rebecca Sako-John as Permanent Commissioner.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Sunday disclosed that in exercise of his powers as the Visitor, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, has approved the appointment of Dr Abba Gumel as chairman of the panel.

The statement, which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, on Sunday, listed Ibrahim Khalilullahi Zubairu, Dr. Dahiru Sani and Andrew Bobai Suku as members. Other members of the Visitation Panel include Mariya Abdulkadir, Prof. Abu Malam and Prof. Isa Abubakar.

‘’The terms of reference of the panel include to make recommendations for ensuring that the curriculum and culture of KASU conduce to preparing students for the demands of the contemporary age,’’ the statement said.

Adekeye in a statement announced the appointments, noting that the state Peace Commission, chaired by Most Reverend Dr. Josiah Idowu-Fearon, Secretary-General of the Anglican Communion and former Archbishop of Kaduna, was established in 2017.

‘’At inception, the government named Priscilla Ankut as Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive and Dr. Momale and Khadijah Hawaja Gambo as pioneer permanent commissioners.

“After four years of distinguished service, Priscilla Ankut, the pioneer Executive Vice Chairman of the Kaduna State Peace Commissioner, is taking up new responsibilities with the African Union. Governor Nasir el-Rufai has expressed the government’s gratitude for Priscilla’s contribution to the advancement of peace and harmony in Kaduna state.

‘’As she moves on to assume another peace-building position at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, we want Priscilla to know that we are proud of her as a daughter of Kaduna state, and we are elated by AU’s recognition of her proven capabilities. The Governor expressed confidence that she will bring her national experience scaled up to the continental level. The government and people of Kaduna state wish her every success,” the statement said.

