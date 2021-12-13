El-rufai bags LEAA Man of The Year Award

The Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai, was Monday given Man of the Year Award by Gaze Production.

The event titled: ‘League of Extraordinary Achievers’ Awards’ gave the award to the governor following his numerous achievements, the organiser, Adeyemi Adekunle, stated in Kaduna.

“It is obvious that the governor is working towards making the state economically viable through the infrastructural development,” Adekunle said.

While speaking, Adekunle, who is the chief executive officer of Gaze Production also said that the event was put together to appreciate the contributions of some personalities who in their various ways contributed to the development of entertainment industry.

“League of extraordinary achievers’ awards is to recognise people of positive influence in the society through unique services and solutions which they had provided for nation building,” he said.

Receiving the award on behalf of the governor, the deputy governor, Hajia Sabuwa Balarebe, stated that El-rufai’s administration will finish stronger just as the governor started years back.

The deputy governor, while speaking also reiterated the commitment of El-rufai’s administration towards providing enduring environment through the provision of infrastructure to the teeming population of the state.

Personalities awarded at the event include Senator Abdul Kwari, veteran Noolywood actors cum comedians, Julius Agwu and Francis Duru.

Others include Becky Olubukola, Simon Moses, Mofat Abasifreke, Moses Aliu, Goddy Nnadi, KADIRS, Correct FM amongst others were also awarded.