El-Rufai bans tree felling in 7 LGAs

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has banned the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal, movement and activities in thick forests of Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru and Kajuru local governments.

The Kaduna state government, according to a statement signed by its Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, has met with the professional business associations related with activities in the forest to seek their buy-in and support for the security measures.



“Kaduna state government bans felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Kachia, Kauru, Kajuru LGAs.



“In the overriding public security interest arising from several security advisories, the Kaduna state government has announced the suspension of cutting/felling of trees for timber, firewood, charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Giwa, Kauru, Igabi, Kajuru and Kachia local government areas with immediate effect.



“All questionable movements and activities within the thick forests across the seven listed LGAs, are also prohibited with immediate effect.

“Ahead of this announcement, the government of Kaduna state had held a formal meeting with the leaderships of the following associations: Firewood Sellers Association, Timber Contractors and Charcoal Sellers Association

“Citizens involved in these activities are therefore strongly advised to comply as vigorous enforcement will be ensured by security agencies,” Aruwan said.

