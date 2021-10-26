El-Rufai condemns extra-judicial killings as mob lynch suspected informant, family

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned extra-judicial killings, and urged recourse to the law, as a suspected bandits’ informant, his wife and son were lynched to death by mob in Zangon Aya, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.



“Security agencies have reported the killing of a man, his wife and son, by a lynch mob in Zangon Aya community, Igabi local government area,” Kaduna state government said in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.



“According to the report, Abdullahi Mohammed Gobirawa, his wife Binta Abdullahi and his son Hassan Abdullahi, were killed when a mob stormed their home on Monday afternoon.

“The mob action was in response to the trio’s suspected collaboration with bandits, especially in relation to recent kidnappings in the area. After killing the trio, the mob looted and burnt their home.

“Receiving the reports, governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed his sadness and deep worry at the violent actions of the citizens, and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings. He stressed that lawful means alone should be adopted in confronting suspicions of criminality, as the destructive practice of self-help would only result in greater harm.

“The Governor directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident, and urged citizens to maintain order. He cautioned against stereotyping of any sort, and appealed for consistent recourse to the constituted agencies,” he said.

Aruwan added that investigations into the incident by security agencies are in progress.