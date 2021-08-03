El-Rufai condemns Kauru attack as bandits kill 6



Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state has condemned bandits attack on Monday across Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area which led to the killing of six people in the area.

The unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits also burnt eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and a generator during the attack, while destroying some food crops, according to a statement signed by the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.



Aruwan said, “Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned in the strongest terms, an attack on Monday which spanned Ungwan Magaji, Kigam, Kisicho and Kikoba villages in Kauru local government area.

“According to a report from the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, the armed assailants attacked the mentioned villages early on Monday morning, and swiftly left six residents dead. The deceased have been identified as: Joseph Maza, Timvan Cibi Ciwo, Monday Titus, Asabe Magani, Laraba Danladi and Yosi Danladi



“Responding to a distress call, troops arrived the location and engaged the attackers, forcing them to retreat.

“In addition to the casualties, it was reported that eight houses, six huts, one motorcycle and a generator were razed during the attack. Some maize crops were also destroyed.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness over the attack and condemned it as an action of depraved entities stripped of every shred of humanity. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims, and sent his condolences to their families.



“The governor tasked security agencies working in the area to sustain thorough investigations into the incident. Investigations are ongoing in the general area. Government will keep the public abreast of developments in Kauru LGA.

“Similarly, the military and other security agencies are working with the governments of Kaduna and Plateau states, towards containing the renewed cycle of violence in Kauru LGA of Kaduna state and Bassa LGA of Plateau state respectively,” Aruwan added.