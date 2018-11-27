El-Rufai condoles with family of late Abba Kyari 

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has condoled with the family

of the late governor of the defunct North Central state, Abba Kyari.

Kyari, a retired Brigadier-general, died on Sunday in Abuja after a

brief illness. He was 80.

His eldest son, Abubakar Kyari, who is a senator, confirmed the death

of the respected Borno elder to Premium Times. He said he would be

buried in Maiduguri at about 4 p.m Monday.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan yesterday ,

El-Rufai described late Kyari as a shining star of his generation.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent a message of condolence to the

family of General Kyari who was a shining star of his generation.

Malam El-Rufai recalls that earlier this year, he had the honour to

visit and thank General Kyari for his services to the state.

“Kaduna state will miss his wise counsel. We note with gratitude that

Allah blessed him to ripe old age. We pray Allah to grant him Aljannah

Firdaus and to uphold his family.”

The North Central state was renamed as Kaduna state in 1976, when the

then 12 states in the country were expanded to 19. The state was split

into Kaduna and Katsina states in 1987.

