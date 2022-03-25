El-Rufa’i constitutes c’ttee on Southern Kaduna conflicts

Kaduna state government has constituted a committee to look into the immediate and remote causes of the recurrent violent conflicts among communities in Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local government areas.

The deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who constituted the committee, gave it one week to submit its report.

The committee will be chaired by the administrator of Kafanchan Municipal Authority, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi, with the chairmen of Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf as members. Other members of the committee are representatives of Jama’atul Nasir Islam (JNI), Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the affected communities.

This followed a peace dialogue with stakeholders from Jema’a, Kaura and Zangon Kataf local governments towards finding a lasting solution to the incessant violent conflicts in the areas. The dialogue in Kafanchan, was attended by elected government officials, traditional rulers, community leaders from affected communities, leaders of CAN and JNI, as well as heads of security agencies like Army, Police and Civil Defence.

Balarabe also directed the three local government chairmen to resume the weekly meeting of the local government security committees as instituted by the state government, which will serve as a forum to discuss security issues and proactively tackle those problems before they escalate.

Hadiza appreciated the sacrifice of the security agencies who are working round the clock to ensure safety and protection of lives and property, and tackling criminality in Southern Kaduna.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, reiterated the state government’s position that both farmers and herders should always recourse to the law.

“When farmers have issues with herders, the position of the government is that they should report to the security agencies, and not resort to taking the law into their hands. Similarly, when herders have issues with anybody while grazing, they should never take revenge but report to the security agencies,” he said.